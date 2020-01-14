PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Deputies in Paulding County are on the prowl for a suspect who poached mail from the porches of homes in the Azalea Lakes subdivision.
Deputies say a black new model Chevrolet Impala was spotted off of Bobo Road making stops at homes in the subdivision. It was later determined that one of the homes where the vehicle stopped had mail stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-443-3015.
