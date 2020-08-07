PAULDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- North Paulding High School Sophomore student captured and posted a photo showing her classmates jam packed together in a small hallway has gone viral nationwide this week.
The student Hannah Waters told CBS46 News, "my biggest concern is not only about me being safe it’s about everyone being safe."
The photo instantly went viral, bring nationwide attention to North Paulding High School, causing the school’s superintended to send a clear message to students.
“I was concerned for the safety of everyone in that building and everyone in the County because the precautions that the CDC has been telling us for months now weren’t being followed,” Waters explained.
“Anything that’s going on social media that’s negative or alike without permission, photography, that’s video or anything, there will be consequences,” the Superintendent said.
He kept his word by handing down a five day suspension to Waters for using her cell phone in the hallway, videoing minors and using social media during school time.
“Students 9th through 12th have permission to use it. The second one that they said I broke was using my phone to post the photo to social media during school hours, but I posted the photo onto Twitter after school,” Waters explained.
On Friday, the suspension that fed the flames of the social media firestorm is no more. Waters once again took to twitter to announce her school has decided to revoke her suspension. She’s now welcomed to rejoin her classmates early Monday morning.
CBS46 NEWS reached out to the Paulding County School District multiple times about the suspension. Both before and after the suspension was lifted. The district has not yet responded.
