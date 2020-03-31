PAULDING County, Ga. (CBS46) --Paulding County along with the city of Dallas and Hiram united to implement a Declarations of Emergency to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
On the morning of March 26, Chairman Carmichael signed the County’s declaration after input from the medical community, emergency management officials, post commissioners, and county leadership, according to the press release.
Mayor Frank Moran of Hiram approved the declaration on March 26 and Mayor James Kelly of Dallas announced the emergency order on March 30.
"All of us need to be on the same page with the President, the Governor, and for our citizens to comply with the standards and modifications," Mayor Moran said.
Mayor Kelly added, “it was nice to be amongst all the officials from our county and cities, and to see that we are all united in the wellbeing and protection of our citizens.”
