Attorney General Chris Carr said Wednesday his office secured indictments against Paulding County District Attorney Donald "Dick" Donovan on four felony charges including bribery.
According to Attorney General Car, Donovan is accused of committing bribery when he, "submitted an order dismissing criminal charges pending in Paulding County Superior Court against a client of the Cedartown Municipal Court prosecutor with the purpose of influencing the prosecutor's decision" regarding charges in Cedartown Court against an "employee of Donovan's office.
The indictment further stated Donovan allegedly made, "false statements in a sworn affidavit when he denied ever having said that he wanted to have sex with the same employee of his office and denied describing fantasies regarding the his desire to be physical with this employee."
“We appreciate the Paulding County Grand Jury for their careful consideration of this case,” Carr said in a statement. “District attorneys work for the people and swear an oath to faithfully and impartially discharge their duties. It is our duty to hold public officials who violate their oath accountable, and we look forward to presenting our case in court.”
The full list of charges included: bribery, violation of oath by public officer, and two counts of false swearing. Each charge of false swearing carries a maximum sentence of 1-5 years; violation of oath has a maximum sentence of 1-5 years; and bribery carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
