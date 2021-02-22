A local district attorney was booked into the Paulding County Jail on Monday on felony charges.
Paulding County District Attorney Donald Richard “Dick” Donovan, 75, was booked into the Paulding County Jail facing charges of bribery, violation of oath of office and false swearing.
Donovan was released on a $2,500 bond on Monday evening around 5 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.