PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Attorney General Chris Carr announced today that former Paulding County District Attorney Donald Richard “Dick” Donovan has pleaded guilty in Paulding County Superior Court to one count of unprofessional conduct. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation under the First Offender Act. Pursuant to his sentence, Donovan has resigned his position as district attorney and is required to surrender his license to practice law, according to a press release.
Specifically, Donovan pleaded guilty to one count of unprofessional conduct by engaging in malpractice, misfeasance, or malfeasance in office. The charge occurred in the course of Donovan’s employment as district attorney, a position from which he has been suspended since February 2021.
This case was investigated by Rocky Bigham and Robert Balsam with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Greg Lohmeier and Assistant Attorney General Ashton Murphy.
