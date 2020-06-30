PAULDING CO (CBS46)—Paulding County water officials have issued a boil water advisory for several residents and businesses.
According to a press release, the water main on Hiram Sudie Road, near Davis Mill Road, was struck by a boring contractor.
“This break resulted in a wide area of water loss and low water pressure to our customers”, the release stated.
Officials reported “Valves along Hiram Sudie Road (S.R. 120) had to be closed to isolate the break between Sudie Way and Villa Rica Hwy (S.R. 61) along Hiram Sudie Road and between Wisteria Drive and Hiram Sudie Road along Davis Mill Road North.”
Customers in the above-mentioned area as well as in the Emerald Pines subdivision, Wisteria Way subdivision, Settlers Mill subdivision, and those off Old Sudie Way, including side streets Smoke Creek Path and Old Teal Road are advised to boil their water.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will advise Paulding County when the advisory can be lifted.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the Paulding County Water System at 770-445-2761
