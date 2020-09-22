PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An increase in population growth and structure fires has prompted to Paulding County Fire & Rescue to start up an investigation division.
Those in the division will be tasked with investigating blazes, explosions and burn injuries.
“Until today PCFD has been investigating the cause & origin of structure fires using our own certified Investigators who also serve in other roles within the Department," said Chief Joey Pelfrey.
He added, "With over 16,000 emergency responses last year and growing, our call volume necessitates dedicated Investigation resources. Our new Fire Investigations office, under Chief [Chris] Kendrick’s leadership, allows us to focus attention on this extremely important job - which often extends beyond our Department to include law enforcement and the court system.”
Chief Kendrick is an 18-year veteran of the department. He was recently promoted to Chief Fire Investigator, a role responsible for determining origin and cause of fires, investigating hazardous material incidents, scene documentation and other responsibilities.
