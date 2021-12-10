PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Paulding County man has been arrested for the murder of a missing Gwinnett County man, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.
54-year-old Ronald Leonard Williams was reported missing on Nov. 28 by his family. The investigation revealed that Williams' phone and vehicle were last known to be in Paulding County.
On Dec. 3, the missing man's car was found in Cobb County at an apartment complex in Smyrna. Inside the car, detectives discovered evidence that indicated an assault.
Detectives with Gwinnett County Police, Cobb County Police, Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI began to follow up leads in an attempt to locate Williams.
A few days later, a search warrant was secured for a residence on Valley Brook Drive in Dallas based on evidence gathered. The home bekonged to Wesley Richard Brock, who was a known associated of Williams.
Eventually, he confessed to shooting and killing Williams and led them to his body in a rurakl area in northern Paulding County.
He was arrested and is facing charges of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Concealing the Death of Another, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
