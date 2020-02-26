PAULDING Co., GA (CBS46)—A Paulding County man could face up to the next 30 years behind bars after being convicted of murder.
According to the Paulding County District Attorney’s office, a Paulding County jury convicted Darnell Priester for the 2017 murder of Tommy Robinson, 18.
Officials said the murder occurred after Priester and Robinson got into an argument.
Priester fired shots from a second story window, fatally wounding Robinson and injuring another man.
Priester’s sentencing hearing is scheduled in March 2020.
