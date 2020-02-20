COBB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a deadly, single-vehicle accident that happened on Riverside Parkway around noon on Wednesday.
Investigators said that the driver of a box truck lost control of his vehicle while traveling eastbound on Riverside Parkway. He hit two street signs in the median, and then veered off to the right side of the roadway and crashed through the front fence of the Azure at Riverside Apartments. The truck finally came to rest after hitting a large tree in front of the complex.
The driver was later identified as 47-year-old Joseph T. Gilbert of Hiram. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.