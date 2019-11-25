PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A detective in the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office’s Juvenile Investigations Division was arrested on child molestation charges Monday.
Steve Edwin Sorrells, 48, is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a minor. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office received the complaint against Sorrells on Nov. 14, at which time they brought in the Georgia Department of Investigation to investigate the alleged incident. Sorrells was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.
On Monday, Sorrells was arrested after he arrived at the sheriff’s office to speak with agents about the incident. At that time, his employment was immediately terminated.
“This incident has tarnished the badge that we all wear so proudly. We will do everything in our power to assist the GBI during this investigation,” sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a press release.
“I am disgusted that one of our own has been arrested and charged with child molestation. This type of behavior will not be condoned in our office nor in any law enforcement agency in the county,” he said.
Sorrells had been employed with the agency since July 2014 and had no history of disciplinary action.
Since he was an employee of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office prior to his arrest, he was transferred to a neighboring agency where he is being held with no bond.
Anyone with information about the case or any others that Sorrells may be involved in should contact the GBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.