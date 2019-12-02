DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Paulding County man is facing two felony charges after officers performing a welfare check at his residence discovered a deceased woman in the driveway.
Morris Ezekiel, 72, told police he and his girlfriend Janet Darlene Osmer had been arguing the night of Nov. 26 when he "accidentally" ran her over at his home located in the 280 block of Perkins Road.
Investigators were able to determine that Ezekiel and Osmer had an extensive history of domestic violence.
He now faces murder and aggravated assault charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.