Paulding County man facing felony charges

Morris Ezekiel is charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the Nov. 26, 2019  death of his longtime girlfriend Janet Osmer.

DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Paulding County man is facing two felony charges after officers performing a welfare check at his residence discovered a deceased woman in the driveway.

Morris Ezekiel, 72, told police he and his girlfriend Janet Darlene Osmer had been arguing the night of Nov. 26 when he "accidentally" ran her over at his home located in the 280 block of Perkins Road.

Investigators were able to determine that Ezekiel and Osmer had an extensive history of domestic violence.

He now faces murder and aggravated assault charges.

