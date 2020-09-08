When Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene formed on Monday, they became the earliest 16th and 17th tropical storms on record in the Atlantic Basin. Paulette arrived 10 days before Philippe did in 2005. Rene was 11 days ahead of Rita which formed on September 18, 2005. Both storms are in the Atlantic Ocean and no threat to land in the next five days.
Long-range forecast for Paulette and Rene
Tropical Storm Rene may become a hurricane in the next couple of days, but it will not impact land as it moves northwest through the Atlantic Ocean. The long-range forecast has the storm weakening again to a tropical storm in the central Atlantic by mid-weekend.
The long-range forecast for Tropical Storm Paulette is uncertain. The trend has been for a more southern track with the storm possibly threatening Bermuda at some point. There is a low chance that the storm stays far enough south that it will eventually make a run at the East Coast of the United States. It is expected to stay a tropical storm for the next five days. The environment may become more favorable for strengthening next week, and Paulette could become a hurricane.
Disturbance nearest the United States
There is an area of generally unsettled weather between Bermuda and the Southeastern United States that could develop into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of development into at least a tropical depression. It will likely not be anything more than a tropical depression or minimal tropical storm, if it develops. Regardless of how it develops, this tropical wave will have an impact on the weather in north Georgia. It is bringing back much muggier weather and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the workweek and into the weekend.
Four names before the Greek alphabet
The normal peak of hurricane season is around September 10, and there are just four names on the list of 21 allotted for the hurricane season. This season will certainly run out of names and we will begin to use the Greek alphabet for storms that form after Wilfred.
