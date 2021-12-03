DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office employees will see significant increases in their December paychecks, according to a press release.
The long-awaited pay raises represent the largest single across-the-board increases in the agency’s history, and result from a mid-year budget adjustment that boosted its annual operating budget by an additional $3.8 million.
“Raising salaries at the sheriff’s office has been a priority since day one,” says Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. “Pay increases for current staff, and more competitive salary offers for new hires have been stalled for too long. The delay has impacted our ability to retain experienced personnel and recruit qualified, career-minded team members.”
An increase of 3.5% will be applied to base salaries for every employee of the agency.
Some non-supervisory positions will see total increases of up to 20% after adjustments are made to bring salaries in line with the new rates. Higher base salaries for newly-hired Deputy Sheriffs and Detention Officers will become effective at the start of 2022. The Deputy Sheriff’s annual salary will begin at $51,000, and the Detention Officers’ base annual salary will range from $44,818 to $47,060, depending on education.
