FULTON CO. (CBS46)—Fulton County residents now have another option to pay their vehicle registration without credit card or other processing fees.
According to a press release, residents can now renew their vehicle registration online or at kiosks without paying additional credit card or processing fees.
Fulton County Tax Commissioner Arthur E. Ferdinand noted, “with this change, there is no financial advantage for customers to come to our offices for simple vehicle registration renewal. They can handle the entire transaction online at their convenience.”
“With the current state of affairs, technology-enabled solutions have become a necessity for our customers. It only makes sense to waive these fees,” said Commissioner Bob Ellis, who sponsored legislation at the May 6 meeting of the Board of Commissioners to waive the fees sooner than previously scheduled.
Motor Vehicle Registration Renewal kiosks, according to the press release, are located in select Kroger stores and allow taxpayers from Fulton County and other participating counties to renew their motor vehicle registrations and receive renewal decals upon the completion of their transaction.
Kiosks are located in prominent locations within the following Kroger stores:
• Kroger, 2685 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
• Kroger, 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
• Kroger, 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
• Kroger, 800 Glenwood Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
• Kroger, 725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
• Kroger, 10945 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta, GA 30022
For more information about vehicle registration, log on to www.fultoncountytaxes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.