MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Millions of people have been laid off, bills are piling up, and there's a lot of uncertainty about the future.
Many are anxiously waiting for their stimulus checks, but some Americans still employed want to help stimulate the economy and give them away.
“At my stage in life, we have everything that we need, pretty much, and so, we don’t need anything, and I don’t like fast cars,” said Bruce Longino jokingly.
Longino, a mechanical engineer, contacted the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta after receiving his stimulus check.
“I wasn’t expecting a stimulus check, because I’m still working part time, and I thought they were supposed to be sending checks to people who weren’t working and needed the money,” Longino said, “Since I’m still working, and on social security, and Medicare, I didn’t really need it, and I thought, what better way to stimulate the economy than to buy food for the Salvation Army.”
Longino donated his entire check to the Salvation Army after a friend told him they were in dire need and were going to run out of food due the increased demand.
“I would hate for anybody to have to go without food,” added Longino.
He said he’s not looking for attention, he simply wanted to spread the word that donations are needed at the salvation army, and many other places helping people in need.
“There are so many people out of work, there are so many people who need food, that their food banks are running out,” Longino added.
In 2019, the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta provided food, shelter, and financial emergency assistance to nearly 40,000 people. the demand has increased dramatically since the pandemic began.
“They’ve been overwhelmed if you can imagine,” said Longino.
His donation will help people at the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Services, a 320-bed shelter which remains at full capacity.
“The shelter feeds them, gives them a place to sleep, shower, and all that,” added Longino, “It just seemed like the best use of my money.”
Now, he’s hoping others do the same if they can.
“Not everybody is financially able to give the whole check, but anything you can contribute would be beneficial,” Longino said.
