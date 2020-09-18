DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two hundred new employees of the DeKalb County School District faced delays getting their paychecks due to either an error with the postal service, or incorrect addresses in human resources, the school district said Friday.
Officials say the checks were mailed out on September 9, but many employees have not received them yet. The District released the following statement on the matter:
Employees who have not received a check by Sept. 17 should contact DCSD payroll immediately. DCSD will reissue a new paper check for pick up on Friday, September. 18 at 1:30 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m. Friday, dozens of employees were in line trying to get their paychecks. However, by 6 p.m. the district said the issues were resolved.
DeKalb County School District remains committed to its teachers and employees. Initially, it was estimated that 40 employees had not received paychecks. Over the last 24 hours, the number increased to approximately 200 employees and resulted in longer wait times for paper check pick-up.
All checks have been picked up by employees. We apologize for the inconvenience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.