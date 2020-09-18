DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Around 40 new employees of the DeKalb County School District face delays getting their paychecks due to either an error with the postal service, or incorrect addresses in human resources, the school district said Friday.
Officials say the checks were mailed out on September 9, but many employees have not received them yet. The District released the following statement on the matter:
Employees who have not received a check by Sept. 17 should contact DCSD payroll immediately. DCSD will reissue a new paper check for pick up on Friday, September. 18 at 1:30 p.m.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, dozens of employees were in line trying to get their paychecks.
