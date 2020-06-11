Dyllón Burnside/actor lgbtq advocate
PBS is Celebrating Pride Month with a new short digital series called PRIDELAND. The series highlights different gay communities in the south.
PRIDELAND gives viewers a glimpse into the world of modern-day LGBTQ+ life in America. Dyllon Burnside guides us through various gay communities in the South, connecting with people of different backgrounds, locations, experiences and perspectives.
The documentary highlights authentic personal LGBTQ+ stories.
“I was really interested and intrigued by the idea coming back to the south and seeing sort of how to things currently stand how are people currently getting through the things that I went through as a young boy in the south," says Dyllón. "And in what ways have things changed and I was really pleasantly surprised to see that the south is truly evolving and people are so open to change.”
In PRIDELAND diverse members of these communities answer questions that help create a real understanding of who they are, and what it means to be their authentic selves in the places they call home.
“You know, growing up in Conyers that was the first time I was ever call the N-word, ever heard it in that way was living in Conyers on my school bus. I came home crying to my mom and saying what is this why was I called this, why did everyone on the bus laugh, and that experience is just a small example of how generational ignorance sort of seeps into our children,” says Dyllón.
He adds that as much as the project was about his own queerness it’s also about humanity.
"Wanting to bring the human family together and wanting to have a conversation about what it means to embrace our neighbors.”
To make sure PRIDELAND reaches a variety of audiences, the program was designed for both digital and broadcast presentation.
You can catch the six-episode short-form on PBS’ YouTube Channel, or Friday, June 12th on PBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.