BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested after police say he robbed his great-grandparents at gunpoint in their Buckeye home last month.
On Jan. 26, around 11:30 p.m., the Buckeye Police Department got a call from an elderly couple who said that someone with a mask and a gun robbed them inside their home. At the time, they didn't know it was their great-grandson, 21-year-old Tyler Eshenbaugh, police said.
According to court documents, Eshenbaugh's great-grandma said he pushed her to the ground because she wasn't moving fast enough. Eshenbaugh's great-grandpa said he put a gun to his head and demanded money. He gave Eshenbaugh his wallet, which had cash and credit cards in it.
The great-grandma tried to run away while screaming for help, but before she could escape, Eshenbaugh grabbed her and got her back in the house. He then ran away with his great-grandpa's wallet. A neighbor's video surveillance captured him running away.
On Feb. 4, during the investigation, police found out that Eshenbaugh used his great-grandpa's Lowe's credit card four times on Jan. 27 at two different stores in Goodyear and Phoenix. Court documents say surveillance video showing Eshenbaugh was obtained from those stores.
By Feb. 6, after a call with Eshenbaugh, police met him at a Burger King in Phoenix, where he was arrested. He reportedly had a partially smoked fentanyl pill and other drugs in his possession when he was arrested. During an interview with police, Eshenbaugh admitted to robbing his great-grandparents at gunpoint, officers said. He said he was forced to do it because he owed money to a person identified only as "Diego."
Eshenbaugh allegedly has a history of stealing from his family. He faces multiple felony charges, including armed robbery, burglary and aggravated assault.
