Standing on the back side of the State Capitol, a small group of demonstrators from Canton held up homemade signs to detest government.
“We are mostly here for the people that can’t be here,” said Elizabeth Webb. “I love my country. I really do. But, the politicians even here in Georgia, we don’t trust anymore,” she added.
At their feet, below the picketing, their cell phones lay on the sidewalk live streaming the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Behind them, Capitol Police and the Georgia National Guard stood side by side watching as one man circled the block carrying a bow and arrow, and a sword--the only demonstrator with visible weapons. Atlanta Police had barricades around the Atlanta City Jail and City Hall.
“People are afraid to be here,” Webb exclaimed. “That’s not right. This is our country. We shouldn’t be afraid to go anywhere in our country. This is our State Capitol. Look at our State cCpitol. They’ve got us blocked off. We can’t even get over to the other sidewalk. People are afraid to be here because they’re afraid they’re going to get hurt. That’s not right,” she added, complaining about the barricades after expecting more people to show up to protest.
Two younger demonstrators came from Kennesaw to display their support of the Biden administration and the change on the horizon.
“I think it’s great that after four years, we can finally get somebody who is not racist in government and it’s crazy that we have people who are trying to protest that, like protest the peace,” said a demonstrator named Campbell.
“I think we are finally able to see freedom, especially for Black people and people of color, I think we are finally able to have a voice again,” said a young woman named Tyler.
Dump trucks, military vehicles, and various barricades blocked off the streets for several blocks in all directions extending to Georgia State, the Underground Atlanta and back to the Capitol until late into the afternoon.
There were no security measures spared after threats of armed protests at State Capitols across the country on Inauguration Day. The threats of a tumultuous day were not realized. The FBI’s spokesperson in Atlanta told CBS46’s Hayley Mason there were no substantiated threats to report and the day was quiet. The historic day was a welcomed day of peace and possibly a sigh of relief for law enforcement standing watch over a historic transition.
“I hope, I really hope that Biden does get in there and brings this country back together because right now we are split. We are split down the middle,” Webb said.
The theme of President Joe Biden’s Inaugural Address was unity. He vowed to dedicate his soul to unifying the country
