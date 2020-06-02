Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: A protester fist bumps a police officer as a young boy raises his fist during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

 Elijah Nouvelage

DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) Many people are expected to gather for a peaceful, social-distancing protest seeking justice for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery Tuesday morning.

The protest will take place in front of the Dunwoody Police Department on Ashford Dunwoody Road, beginning at 8 a.m. Participants will be walking up and down Ashford Dunwoody Road from the police department to the Perimeter Mall. Free water will be provided.

Click here for more information

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.