DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) Many people are expected to gather for a peaceful, social-distancing protest seeking justice for George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery Tuesday morning.
The protest will take place in front of the Dunwoody Police Department on Ashford Dunwoody Road, beginning at 8 a.m. Participants will be walking up and down Ashford Dunwoody Road from the police department to the Perimeter Mall. Free water will be provided.
