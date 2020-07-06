ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Peaceful Back Lives Matter protesters say white agitators destroyed the Georgia State Patrol Headquarters and wreaked havoc at Zone 3.
As Governor Brian Kemp and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms take action, protesters say they want their truth to be told. On Monday, Gov. Kemp declared a State of Emergency activating 1,000 troops; his goal is to stop the criminals who hijacked the peaceful protest at GSP headquarters.
Protesters say agitators threw fireworks, smoke bombs, and sprayed water guns filled with gasoline at officers.
“They had green lasers, they started pulling barricades. So it was very loud and very intimidating,” says Jasmine Kay a peaceful protester with Freedom Fighters 2.0.
According to protesters, agitators were tactical like militia.
”By the time they move to the next area, they next step, it's too late to respond,” Quinton Davis explained.
Agitators also dressed in all black from head to toe.
“They had some kind of secret communication going on and at that point is when we saw them organized and took over the streets,” Kay said.
Freedom Fighter media photographer Kelvin Carey also known as @ATL.Kell showed CBS46 the bruises left behind after agitators kicked him in the face, leaving him with a bloody busted lip.
“They’re not necessarily out here for Black Lives Matter but they’re number one agenda is that they don’t like the police,” says Carey.
The Georgia State Patrol were next on the list of targets. The headquarters set a flame, defaced, and windows busted, agitators left $50,000 worth of damage behind.
“This is not about the people who are gathering peacefully. This is about the people who are standing by when people are wreaking havoc, “says Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms.
Protesters are calling on Gov. Kemp and Mayor Bottoms to acknowledge the peaceful work of the Black Lives Matter movement and assist the community in a peaceful way.
“It’s just senseless, I wish the community the best and I wish everybody could get on one agenda and just love each other not hate,” Carey said.
