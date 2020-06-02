DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Today horns honked in front of the Dunwoody police department in support.
“We’re here to raise awareness for an issue that is so important, and we want to stay focus on that issue,” Lydia Wells said.
Wells, the organizer of the Dunwoody protest, explained that issue is ending systemic racism in America.
“Today we are standing up for black lives and we are doing it peacefully and respectfully,” Wells told CBS46 NEWS.
And safely. The peaceful protesters holding signs made it a point to stay six feet apart. They also gathered from all different types of back grounds.
“Everybody is important in this world and we all have to support each other,” Alyson Roach said.
Some Dunwoody police officers even stepped in to support the protest.
“For the police to show unity with the protesters is very important,” David Adkins told CBS46 News. To join this protest there is only one rule: stay peaceful.
“I think that the message will get across better if they read it and we don’t scream it, you know my grandmother always used to tell me you win more bees with honey,” Wells said.
