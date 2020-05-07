ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Peach Bowl has partnered with Governor Kemp to provide funding that will make COVID-19 screenings available statewide during the pandemic.
On Thursday, the Peach Bowl officials announced that they will $1.09 million to help scale the telemedicine screening mobile application developed by Augusta University Health System.
The free AU Health ExpressCare app allows people to be screened for the virus virtually, 24/7, with no appointment required and at no cost.
“At the core of the Peach Bowl’s mission is a desire to give back to our community in times of need, and there has never been a greater need in Georgia than there is right now as we fight this horrible virus together,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president.
“We are adding our support to the ongoing statewide effort so that every Georgian has access to screenings and testing as soon as possible" Stokan added.
Governor Kemp released the following statement in regards to this partnership:
“Our partnership with Augusta University has been critical as we work to increase access to testing through the AU Health ExpressCare app. This generous gift from the Peach Bowl will bolster those efforts and help us as we continue to find innovative ways to ramp up COVID-19 testing in our state. We could not be more grateful for their support in this fight.”
