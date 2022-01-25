Peachtree City clamps down on businesses with unsecured trash as buzzard population soars

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A growing flock of buzzards in Fayette County is taking over some shopping centers, ruffling the feathers of visitors and residents alike.
Sharon Sumner likes to dine and shop at businesses along SR-54 West in Peachtree City but not as of late. The 72-year-old often finds herself distracted and repelled by the growing number of buzzards in the area.
“They’re everywhere,” Sumner said. “It feels dirty. Who wants to go and have a nice meal and shop when all you see are buzzards?”
Buzzards, formally known as Turkey Vultures, are a protected species in the United States. The only way to keep their population in check is by reducing their food supply.
Sumner first noticed them a year ago, but she said their numbers really started increasing in the last three months. The large birds have been flocking toward unkept or, sometimes, overflowing dumpsters at businesses in the area.
“The trash isn’t properly secured,” she said. “If they would control the trash, the birds would go away.”
“We are aware of the problem and are working to educate our businesses,” said Yasmin Julio, city clerk for Peachtree City.
Julio said that the city has been handing out brochures to businesses with information about the animals and the proper way to secure trash, so it doesn’t become a food source for the buzzards.
“Going out, showing them what the problem is, showing them how they can solve it,” Julio explained. “Code Enforcement continuously is monitoring to see if there is an issue and when businesses continue to violate, they issue citations.”
Since October, the city has issued at least 14 notice of violations and/or citations to at least nine businesses, in the 54 West Corridor, who have failed to make changes, according to Julio.
“We’re trying to find solutions,” Julio added. “We are taking it on, head-on and doing the best we can, everything we can to serve our residents.”
“The citizens do not deserve to have to see that every day,” Sumner replied. “I would like to go to that area and see them gone. I would feel better about the area.”
Julio said the city has also been in contact with Fish & Wildlife Services to find other solutions for reducing the buzzard population.
