A Peachtree City man was arrested and faces a slew of burglary and theft charges in multiple cities across metro Atlanta.
Brookhaven Police arrested 25-year-old Stephen Cole Braddy following several burglary incidents in the city. Around 7:30 a.m. on December 29, officers were dispatched to the LINC at Brookhaven Apartment Homes on Ashford Dunwoody road after reports of a burglary in progress involving several storage units.
Upon arrival, a witness told officers that they recognized Braddy from a previous incident that took place on December 27. During the investigation, officers located Braddy and he was taken into custody without incident.
Authorities also discovered that Braddy was in possession of a stolen vehicle during the burglary.
According to investigators, Braddy was also in possession of multiple items believed to have been stolen from apartment storage units in multiple jurisdictions to include the cities of Brookhaven, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs.
Braddy was charged with two counts of burglary and five counts of theft. He now resides in Dekalb County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.