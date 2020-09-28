PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Peachtree City are asking for the community's help in locating a missing elderly woman last seen walking away from a care facility Sunday night.
Margie Davis was last seen around 7 p.m. leaving the Memory Care Unit at Ashley Glen Assisted Living at 441 Prime Point in Peachtree City. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped outfit with a grey hat.
In a Facebook post, the department says Davis was reportedly seen on Robinson Rd. near Spear Rd. at approximately 7:30 p.m.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Peachtree City Police Department at (770) 487-8866.
