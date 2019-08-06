PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Peachtree City Police Department is investigating the city’s first murder in more than a decade.
The body of 34 year-old Michael Tolbert was found around 7:45 Saturday morning. The body was in bushes behind the Wisdom Point shopping center. Police say he had been shot once in the torso.
Police don’t believe the murder was random.
“We don’t know why Mr. Tolbert was murdered. We do know he recently moved here to Peachtree City, he’s not somebody that we have any direct knowledge or history of here in Peachtree City, “ said Lt. Matt Myers the Criminal Investigations Division Commander with the Peachtree City Police Department.
“We still have a number of people left to talk to and there’s a lot to do with the investigation at this point,” he said.
Investigators are looking into whether the murder is connected to shots that were fired the day before the body was found.
Thomas Blandburg, 26, is in jail with no bond charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct after police said he fired shots at an apartment in the Woodsmill Apartment complex, causing damage to the building, and fired at an occupied car in the Wynnmeade neighborhood. Blandburg and Tolbert both have addresses listed in the Wynnmeade neighborhood and Lt. Myers said Blandburg and Tolbert knew each other, but he stresses that nobody is charged in Tolbert’s murder at this point.
He said the city hasn’t had a first degree murder case like this in more than ten years.
“Obviously this has been a point of substantial concern for the community and for us as an agency, something we take very seriously, we don’t have a lot of this violent crime in Peachtree City,” he said. “We’re putting a lot of resources into investigating this and I do want to remind everybody that Peachtree City is one of the safest places to live in the nation and definitely in Georgia.”
