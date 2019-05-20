PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) Last Wednesday the Peachtree City Police Department posted that they have received reports of scooters popping up around, and that they are in the process of removing them.
According to the city, scooters are a "violation of city ordinance."
Hundreds of people took to Facebook, commenting their opinions and questioning why scooters would be banned but not golf carts, which are widely used by residents.
The city clerk, Betsy Tyler, simply said the ban is not a new rule.
In 1993, Peachtree City made an ordinance banning any type of motorized vehicle, except for golf carts. Then in 2001, the rules were updated to allow golf carts and motorized bikes, but scooters remained prohibited.
For more information about authorized and prohibited vehicles, visit www.library.municode.com/peachtree_city.
