ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Peachtree Corners man has died after a motorcycle crash Friday evening.
Around 6:47 p.m. a Roswell Police Sergeant was patrolling the area of Alpharetta Highway and Mansell Road when he noticed an accident at the intersection of Alpharetta Highway and Commerce Parkway.
Upon arrival to the scene, the Sergeant found a 49-year-old Michael Hurley who appeared to be unresponsive next to a motorcycle and a minivan.
According to authorities, Roswell Officers and civilian bystanders attempted lifesaving measures to aid Hurley until emergency medical responders arrived.
Medical examiners pronounced Hurley deceased on the scene.
The Roswell Traffic Enforcement Unit, Roswell Crime Scene Unit, and Fulton County Medical Examiner responded to investigate the traffic accident.
After further investigation, it was determined that the accident was caused when the driver of the mini-van failed to yield, turning left directly in front of the oncoming motorcycle.
Police identified the driver of the minivan to be 71-year-old Gordon Grainger of Tucker.
Grainger was charged with homicide by vehicle and failure to yield while turning left.
