PEACTREE CORNERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the city of Peachtree Corners, officials are ahead of the curve when it comes to technology.
Tony Montano works for a company called Local Motors which manufactures autonomous vehicles now being used in metro Atlanta.
“This has not been implemented in this way anywhere else,” Montano said.
The driverless shuttle named ‘Ollie’ has its own lane on Technology Parkway in Gwinnett County and travels on a 1.5 mile test track through the heart of Peachtree Corners' business district.
“Ollie recognizes this as being its own dedicated lane. It will never get out of this lane. It has a path that we programmed all the way down which is about a 3-mile loop,” Montano said.
“Technology is just zooming off the charts,” Gwinnett County resident Joan Davis said.
Davis lives around the corner and got to experience Ollie first hand on Tuesday.
“The only concern is that it’s so hot out here today and the air conditioning seemed to be adequate. That’s the only downside, but other than that it was very informative; and I enjoyed the ride a lot,” Davis said.
The shuttle will be open to the public Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. giving everyone a chance to hop on and hop off for free.
“So, you want to go hit a brunch with some friends or happy hour after work just hop on Ollie to the brewery and then you go back,” Montano said.
