ATLANTA (CBS46) — The 52nd annual Peachtree Road Race is back after missing 2020 due to the pandemic.
The annual 10K race is planned for two days, Saturday July 3 and Sunday, July 4.
While the details of the event are well known, the race does cause major traffic congestion. We have included a map of the road closures so you know how to plan your way around those who will be racing.
CBS46 will have a team out at the road race and have full coverage for you all weekend long.
