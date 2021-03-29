It’s never too early or late for some holiday cheer.
With the vaccination effort increasing, Peachtree Santas of Georgia is planning to get vaccinated.
Cobb and Douglas County Public Health Departments are working with the elderly and unique groups, such as Peachtree Santas of Georgia, to help them during COVID-19.
The group will get vaccinated Tuesday and Wednesday morning at the North Cobb Senior Center.
Members of the group will most likely be in costume.
Peachtree Santas of Georgia has nearly 50 members which include Santa's, Mrs. Clause's, and other Christmas characters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.