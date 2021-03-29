Peachtree Santas of Georgia

Cobb and Douglas Public Health Departments are helping groups such as Peachtree Santas of Georgia, they are planning to get vaccinated 

 Ross Cavitt, Cobb County Communications Director

It’s never too early or late for some holiday cheer.

With the vaccination effort increasing, Peachtree Santas of Georgia is planning to get vaccinated.

Cobb and Douglas County Public Health Departments are working with the elderly and unique groups, such as Peachtree Santas of Georgia, to help them during COVID-19.

The group will get vaccinated Tuesday and Wednesday morning at the North Cobb Senior Center.

Members of the group will most likely be in costume.

Peachtree Santas of Georgia has nearly 50 members which include Santa's, Mrs. Clause's, and other Christmas characters.

