ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin announced a new partnership between CBS46/PeachtreeTV and the College Park Skyhawks Thursday morning.
The Skyhawks are the Atlanta Hawks' new NBA G League affiliate. Koonin made the announcement during a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony at the new home of the Skyhawks, the Gateway Center Arena in College Park.
Grammy Award-winning recording artist 2Chainz, who attended the lively ceremony, announced his minority ownership stake in the College Park Skyhawks in May.
The Skyhawks started their inaugural season November 8th in Erie, PA. They are set to hit the home court on November 21 at 7 p.m.
Click here to view the team's full schedule.
