Pedestrian bridge is latest addition to Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A newly opened pedestrian bridge at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport is helping passengers navigate their way from the terminal curb and to their next destination.
The first of four pedestrian bridges provides a walkway over inbound traffic lanes at the North parking lot and Domestic Terminal. The goal of the bridge is east foot traffic while also making it easier to drop off and pick up travelers.
The South-connecting bridge will open in September, and the two remaining bridges will open summer 2021.
