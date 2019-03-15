Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while walking in northeast Atlanta early Friday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Lakeshore Drive.
The victim was taken to Grady Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.
Police say the pedestrian may be at fault. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene until police arrived.
The driver is not expected to face charges.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WGCl-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
