Marietta, GA (CBS46) A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles while walking along South Marietta Parkway in Cobb County.
Police tell CBS46 that the man, who hasn't been identified, was crossing the roadway outside of the crosswalk when he was struck.
The first driver to strike him told police he was unable to avoid hitting him. A second driver also told police he was unable to avoid the pedestrian.
The man was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
Chrages have not been filed but the incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
