ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that involved a pedestrian on I-75/85 southbound on Saturday.
Upon arrival to Andrew Young International Blvd, police found a man laying on the highway not alert or conscious.
He was immediately transported to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Officials reported that the driver of the vehicle did not remain on location and instead fled the scene.
Authorities say the Accident Investigation Unit was requested and responded to the scene for further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.