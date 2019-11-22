FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Marietta man was taken into custody after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Fayetteville on Tuesday.
During the investigation, police interviewed a person of interest who was allegedly involved in the accident. Gino Fisher, 46, later confessed to police of his involvement in the fatal accident.
On Friday November 22, officers arrested Fisher and transported him to Fayette County Jail. Fisher was charged with criminal offenses of felony hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident with injury and damage.
Officials have not released the identity of the deceased victim at this time.
The accident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
