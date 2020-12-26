Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident near southbound I-75/85 and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW.
Atlanta police say the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 6:19 p.m. Saturday. Investigators believe the man walked into oncoming traffic on the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Grady EMS.
The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Charges have not been filed at this time.
