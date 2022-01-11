STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County police are investigating a traffic incident that left a woman dead along Highway 78 near Mountain Industrial.
According to police, a woman, later identified as 46-year-old Tajuana Smith, exited a vehicle from which she was previously sitting in as a passenger. Upon exiting, she walked onto the eastbound lane of the highway and was fatally struck by another car.
The driver of that car remained on scene until first responders arrived.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call DeKalb County police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.