Jonesboro, GA (CBS46) A pedestrian is dead after being fatally struck while walking along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection with Flint River Road.
Police say the driver of a Dodge pickup fatally struck the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road.
The identity of the victim has not been released. Police do tell CBS46 that the victim is a 51 year-old man.
