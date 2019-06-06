GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pedestrian was found dead in Gainesville early Wednesday afternoon.
Gainesville Police responded to a call about an accident involving a pedestrian around 4 p.m near Athens Highway and Lenox Drive.
Police identified the pedestrian as 57-year-old Tony Odell Thomason of Gainesville.
According to the police report, a silver Nissan Sentra struck Thomason as he was walking near the roadway.
Thomason suffered from serious injuries and he was immediately transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident, please call us at (770) 534-5252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.