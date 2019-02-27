DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian walking along I-285 in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-285 near the intersection with Buford Highway.
When officers arrived, they found the body of the victim. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Police do not have any suspects in custody.
if you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
