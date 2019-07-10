COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pedestrian was found dead on Cobb Parkway late Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 11:21 p.m. when a pedestrian walking a bicycle was struck by a red GMC Jimmy.
According to police, the pedestrian entered the path of the vehicle when the driver then slammed into the pedestrian.
Officials have not released the pedestrian’s identity at this time.
The driver and the passenger of the GMC were identified as Steven McCabe, 51, of Powder Springs and Maria Diaz, 69, of Marietta.
McCabe, the driver, suffered from minor injuries and Diaz did not suffer from any injuries.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.