Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a MARTA bus and a pedestrian.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, the pedestrian was struck and killed by a MARTA bus near the intersection of Garden Walk Boulevard and Highway 85.
Traffic in the area was shutdown as officers investigated the crash.
There is no word on any charges or what led to the crash.
Police have not released the name of the person killed in the accident.
CBS46 is working to get more details from police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.