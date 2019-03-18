Forest Park, GA (CBS46) A pedestrian is dead after being fatally struck by a vehicle in Clayton County early Monday morning.
The crash happened near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Upper Riverdale Road.
Not many details are known about the crash, including the identity of the victim.
It is also unclear if the driver will face charges.
