A DeKalb County roadway was shut down for hours as crews cleared the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Not many details are known about the crash, which happened at the intersection of Covington Highway and Young Road around 6 a.m. It's also unclear if the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
The roadway reopened around 8 a.m.
